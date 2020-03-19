What is a conflict of interest?

TWIN FALLS — If you’ve attended a few local government meetings, you might’ve seen a council member or a board member recuse themselves — refrain from voting because the vote in question could have a direct impact on that councilman’s personal business.

In the Magic Valley, where communities are small and government representatives tend to have their fingers in lots of pies, recusals are fairly common.

“Idaho is a small state,” Idaho Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane said. “Everyone knows everyone.”

Recusing oneself is the proper way for a government official to ensure she isn’t creating a conflict of interest problem, Idaho Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane said. According to Kane, in the Gem State, local officials are typically good at disclosing potential conflicts and recusing themselves.

That’s not always the case though, especially in 2020. There have been notable conflicts of interest at the national level in the last few years. According to many watchdog groups, President Donald Trump and members of his administration have repeatedly violated government ethics. Many have pointed out that the president has visited Trump-branded properties hundreds of times since his election — that means millions of taxpayer dollars have gone directly to businesses he owns.