What is a conflict of interest?

TWIN FALLS — If you’ve attended a few local government meetings, you might’ve seen a council member or a board member recuse themselves — refrain from voting because the vote in question could have a direct impact on that councilman’s personal business.
In the Magic Valley, where communities are small and government representatives tend to have their fingers in lots of pies, recusals are fairly common.
“Idaho is a small state,” Idaho Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane said. “Everyone knows everyone.”
Recusing oneself is the proper way for a government official to ensure she isn’t creating a conflict of interest problem, Idaho Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane said. According to Kane, in the Gem State, local officials are typically good at disclosing potential conflicts and recusing themselves.
That’s not always the case though, especially in 2020. There have been notable conflicts of interest at the national level in the last few years. According to many watchdog groups, President Donald Trump and members of his administration have repeatedly violated government ethics. Many have pointed out that the president has visited Trump-branded properties hundreds of times since his election — that means millions of taxpayer dollars have gone directly to businesses he owns.
But conflicts of interest that lead to big debates don’t tend to come up as often in Magic Valley politics, even though recusals by members of city councils, planning and zoning commissions and urban renewal agencies are common. So where’s the line between standard government procedure and conflict of interest?
Kane pointed to Idaho state statute Title 74, Chapter 4: Ethics in Government. The section is written in legalese, but it effectively defines a conflict of interest as any action made by a public official to enrich himself or his family.
Because many government officials here also double as business owners, politicians need to declare potential conflicts as soon as they arise.
“We want you to declare and recuse so that government can continue to operate,” Kane said. “We don’t want to create a situation where everybody knows everybody because we’re in these small communities, that all of a sudden we get in a situation where government just can’t operate.”
Kane noted that the public elects officials with the understanding that everyone has their own personal interests, backgrounds, wisdom and experience. Generally, those experiences help officials govern.
“Nobody is raised to be a senator, or a city councilperson or a county commissioner,” Kane said. “You don’t go to school and they’re like, ‘Hey, what are you studying?’ and you’re like, ‘I’m studying county commissioner 101,’ and you graduate and you’ve got a bachelor’s in county government.”
The key is that when an official’s experience calls their motives into question, the official doesn’t act to enrich herself.
Members of the public can keep an eye out to help ensure politicians behave ethically.
“The very best thing that folks can do is just be informed,” Kane said. “Be aware of the statues.”