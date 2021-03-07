BURLEY — No longer are families made to wait to report the disappearance of a loved one. When a person goes missing, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell says, the sooner law enforcement is notified the better.

“Back in the day you had to wait a certain period of time to file a missing person report,” Warrell told the Times-News. “We don’t do it that way anymore.”

A missing person report should be filed as soon as someone is known to be missing so an attempt-to-locate bulletin can be distributed to officers, he said. The disappearance is then investigated and the case generally stays active until the missing person is located.

A chain of events begins when a missing-person report is filed. DNA samples are collected and searches and investigations are conducted. If a person is lost in the mountains or in the desert, aircraft, various recreational vehicles and search dogs are employed.

But there comes a time while searching for a person in the wilderness when the search shifts from a rescue mission to a body recovery, Blaine County Chief Deputy Will Fruehling said. The amount of time until that shift is made depends on many factors such as weather, time of year, how the person was dressed, the person’s health and outdoor experience.

When search teams fail to find a person, the search is eventually called off.

Finding bones

When a person is not found, human remains detection dogs may be called in to help, either by law enforcement or by family members.

Florence Dickens is a certified human remains detection dog handler from Rupert who works cases across Idaho and in many other states.

Dickens and her German shepherd, Cayvun, are usually ready to help at a moment’s notice. They have worked cases as hot as 12 hours after a person went missing and as cold as a century old.

Certification as a human remains detection team requires numerous endorsements and an ongoing 16 hours per month of training for the dog and handler.

Dickens, who owns Semper Vigilans Forensic Investigations, does not charge for her services.

In 2012, Cayvun was the search dog to first find skeleton evidence in the decades-old Norine Boyd case. Boyd was a Rupert mother who’d been missing for 24 years at the City of Rocks National Reserve.

Dickens studies case files, police reports and any available information, along with maps, before embarking on a search.

“But first we need to have law enforcement involved,” she said. The law enforcement agency in charge of the case needs to be aware and approve of the search. At times, law enforcement will have a specific area they want to be searched, but she may also suggest locations.

In certain situations, she said, the site is a crime scene, so the handlers need to remain aware of their surroundings.

“There could be someone watching who doesn’t want the person found,” she said.

For Dickens, finding human remains is a passion, but she never forgets that her success may bring sorrow to a family.

“I love doing it and seeing the dogs learn,” she said.

After losing a loved one, families need the peace that finding the person’s remains can bring, she said.

“I don’t like to use the word closure,” Dickens said. “Closure is a bad word because finding the person often brings up a lot of emotions for them and a lot of questions, and that’s not true closure.”

Family members can experience “a rollercoaster of emotions” after the person’s remains are found, she said.

Although it “feels good” to her when they find a bone, she’s acutely aware that it’s part of a human being.

“A lot of times I’ll have this quiet moment,” she said. “I’ve just proved someone’s loved one is dead.”

The images, she said, can become burned in her brain.

But sometimes she doesn’t get to see the final outcome after Cayvun finds the first bone or indicates that human remains have been found. In the case of a water recovery, when the body is located, they leave the scene and a dive team takes over.

Confirming identity

Positive identification is more difficult when the remains are decomposed. Having a DNA sample from one of the missing person’s family members in a database is crucial.

The DNA profile is put into national databases, so if a match occurs anywhere in the country, local police are notified.

Corinne Bly, the niece of missing Paul man Floyd Dorsey — who disappeared in 1961 at age 19 — worked with law enforcement officials in February to get a DNA sample performed on her mother so that if Dorsey’s remains are found there will be a way to identify him.

“It’s really important for family members who’ve lost loved ones at least 20 years ago to get a DNA sample into the database,” Bly said.

Even after 60 years, she said, people still want their missing family members found.

“The heartache only gets worse if you don’t find them,” Bly said.

