What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Offense

Just like on the defensive side of the ball our Offensive Line will be the strength of our offense. We have some returning starters in John Smith and Isaac Finley who will be at the Tackle positions. A new move into our district Xander Coelho will provide a lot of toughness to our front inside at the Guard position. Deegan Gonzalez has provided us consistency at the center position.

We have a lot of talent at the Running Back position, including Wyatt Oden, and Aden Bunn. Mikey Talbert looks to fill into our most versatile position on offense, the H-Back position. He has shown a remarkable ability to both block in the run game and make plays in the pass game.

We have a couple of different options at Tight End, but the one player who has stepped up this summer is a converted lineman in Josh Green. He has made remarkable strides catching the ball this summer. We are looking for big things from him this year.

Our Wideouts are grinders with Matt Dahl and Bodey Cutler, along with a host of newcomers. The biggest strength of this group is their ability to understand how to beat different coverages.

Defense