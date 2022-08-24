Wendell Trojans

Head Coach: Jon Helmandollar, 2nd year back at Wendell

Record: 2-6

Number of expected players on the team?

30

Number of returning players on the team?

14

How is this team different from last year?

We are a lot more experienced going into this season with the majority of our roster seeing a lot of Varsity action last season.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

We hope to improve our consistency on offense by limiting penalties and turnovers. We had way to many of both last season, so that has been a great point of emphasis this off-season. We also gave up way too many big plays in the passing game last season, so we hope to improve in the areas of coverage and pressure on the QB.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We will miss all 5 of our seniors that graduated. Matt Dahl, John Smith, Aden Bunn, Juan Murillo, and Jared Olander. All 5 were all conference selections last year, but more importantly they were all amazing teammates. Our program wouldn’t be in the position we are in today without each one of them laying the ground work. We will miss Matt Dahls amazing leadership, John Smith’s integrity, Aden Bunn’s work ethic, Jared Olander’s dedication to our program, and Juan Murrillo’s ability to inspire all those around him.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Gabe Finley QB/LB, Mikey Talbert WR/DB, Alex Hirai QB/WR/DB, Jesse Chavez RB/DB, Wyett Oden TE/LB, Isaac Finley OL/DL, Ethan Olander WR/LB, Josh Green OL/DL, Julian Ponce OL/LB and Deegan Gonzelez OL/DL.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Our greatest challenge this year will be our depth. If we can stay healthy, keep getting better day in/day out, and really come together as a team great things are ahead of us this season!

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Offensive Overview

Our strengths on offense include running the football downhill to set up our play-action passes. We return both of our QBs from last season, Gabe Finley and Alex Hirai. Both have improved this off-season significantly. They have stepped up this summer, so we are excited to see their continued growth as we transition into the season.

Just like our Defensive Line, our Offensive Line will lack experience and depth. We have some returning starters in Deegan Gonzalez at the Center/Guard position, Isaac Finley, and Josh Green, who will be at the Tackle positions. We also have talent coming up at the younger ages who could all see a lot of varsity action this season in Garrett Youngblood, Isaiah Lentfer, and Nate Allen.

We have a lot of talent at the Running Back position, but lack some depth. Jesse Chavez returns at the TB position. He came on very strong last season, and we are looking for a huge year from him. Michael Torres, after missing all last season due to injury, looks to fill our most versatile position on offense, the H-Back position. He has shown a remarkable ability to both block in the run game and make plays in the pass game.

Our Wideouts will be a great strength this season. We have a lot of talent and depth at the WR position. Our Outside WRs are tall and athletic in Mikey Talbert and Ky Kendall. Jayden Youngblood has shown tremendous growth and is going to be in the mix as well outside. Our slot WRs all have great play making ability in Bodey Cutler, Alex Hirai, Ethan Olander, and Wyett Oden.

Defensive Overview

We play an aggressive base 4-4 defense but shift into different fronts depending on what the offense is attacking. We are looking to stop the run first. If we can stop the run, everything else will fall into place for us defensively.

Our Linebackers should be the anchor of our defense with Michael Torres ability to make plays in the middle, Gabe Finley's versatility, Ethan Olander's play-making ability, and Wyett Oden's ability to set the edge as well as cover in the passing game. We also have depth at Linebacker with several other players in the mix for playing time.

Our D-Line will be inexperienced, but several players have stepped up to fill important roles. We graduated two of our best linemen in John Smith and Xander Coelho, so filling their shoes won't be easy. Isaac Finley returns to anchor our Defensive Line. We are looking for big things from Deegan Gonzalez upfront with his continued development in our program. We have two Defensive Tackles in Nate Allen and Aiden Scott, who have great size and should be able to free up our linebackers to make plays in the run game.

Our Secondary is way more experienced going into this season. Jesse Chavez, Alex Hirai, and Mikey Talbert are all great athletes that can cover a lot of ground.