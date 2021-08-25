Wendell Trojans

Head coach: Jon Helmandollar, 1st year back at Wendell
Previous Coaching Experience: Wendell High School- Idaho, 2011-2014, Toledo High School- Oregon, 2014-2016, Springfield High School- Oregon, 2016-2017, Hillsboro High School- Oregon, 2017-2018, Columbia High School- Idaho, 2018-2019
Last year’s Record: 0-8
Number of expected players on the team: 35
Number of returning players from last season: 9 Varsity players
How is the team different from last year?
There has been a lot more preparation/work put in this offseason by the players. We will be a lot more physical on both sides of the ball as a result of our summer lifting program.
What are you looking to improve on this season?
We hope to improve on all the negative yardage plays putting ourselves in some very tough down/distance situations offensively. We gave up way too many big plays last year. Communication, being dialed into our keys, and swarming to the football will help us drastically improve in this area defensively.
How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?
We lost 2 seniors from last year’s team. We are expecting our upperclassman in the program to step up leadership wise to fill the void of losing these seniors.
Joey Ward, QB, We will miss what he brought to the game with his leadership and intangibles.
Teegan Dunn, RB/LB, We will miss his ability to make plays in the running game.
Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?
Matt Dahl, WR/DB, #88, Grade- 12
Aden Bunn, RB/LB, #40, Grade- 12
John Smith, OT/DL, #67, Grade- 12
Newcomers filling into starting varsity roles this season:
Xander Coelho- OL/LB, Grade- 11th
Alex Hirai- QB/DB, Grade- 10th
Wyatt Oden- RB/LB, Grade- 10th
Isaac Finley- OL/DL, Grade- 10th
Deegan Gonzalez- C/DL, Grade-10th
Bodey Cutler- WR/DB, Grade- 10th
Gabe Finley- QB/RB/LB, Grade- 9th
What will be your greatest challenge this season?
Our greatest challenge will be how young we are as a team, starting several sophomores in key positions. We are the youngest team I have ever coached, so it will be exciting to see their continued growth throughout the season.
What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?
Offense
Just like on the defensive side of the ball our Offensive Line will be the strength of our offense. We have some returning starters in John Smith and Isaac Finley who will be at the Tackle positions. A new move into our district Xander Coelho will provide a lot of toughness to our front inside at the Guard position. Deegan Gonzalez has provided us consistency at the center position.
We have a lot of talent at the Running Back position, including Wyatt Oden, and Aden Bunn. Mikey Talbert looks to fill into our most versatile position on offense, the H-Back position. He has shown a remarkable ability to both block in the run game and make plays in the pass game.
We have a couple of different options at Tight End, but the one player who has stepped up this summer is a converted lineman in Josh Green. He has made remarkable strides catching the ball this summer. We are looking for big things from him this year.
Our Wideouts are grinders with Matt Dahl and Bodey Cutler, along with a host of newcomers. The biggest strength of this group is their ability to understand how to beat different coverages.
Defense
Our D-Line should be the anchor of our defense with John Smith’s ability to take on double teams and make plays behind the LOS. We are looking for big things from Isaac Finley as well, with his strength/size upfront.
Our linebacker core returns Aden Bunn inside who is an aggressive downhill run stopper. Gabe Finley is the utility guy of our linebacker group, being able to play both inside and outside. We have some athletes on the edge of our defense with Diego Torres, Mikey Talbert, and Wyatt Oden, who can set the edge in the run game and drop back into coverage to defend the pass.
Our Secondary is undersized, but they use their instincts to put them in the correct position when matching up versus bigger Wide Receivers. Matt Dahl and Body Cutler have stepped up big time this summer to fill some of our secondary roles along with some newcomers.