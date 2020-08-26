Wendell Trojans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Head coach: Michael Konrad, 2nd year

Record: 1-6

Playoffs: none

The back end of Wendell’s defense will be formidable this season, led by a trio of linebackers and a safety with plenty of game time between them. Senior linebackers Remington Winmill and Tegan Dunn and junior Jared Hess, plus senior free safety Joey Ward, lead the way for the Trojans.

“They all played together last year, and they have a lot of experience,” said head coach Michael Konrad. “Joey has stepped up all summer and has kept a positive attitude. He will direct things from the back.”

Junior defensive end Aden Bunn returns to anchor the trenches as well.

On offense, Ward is slated to play quarterback while Bunn will be a weapon at slot receiver. Wendell boasts a trio of talented outside receivers in senior Isaac Slade and juniors Bode French and Matthew Dahl.

“We are still working on creating an identity,” Konrad said. “It’s still a really big goal for me. We have to figure out who we are.

Wendell kicks things off by hosting Nampa Christian on Friday, Aug. 28.

