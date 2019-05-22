Summertime is almost here. And in this part of the country, we're lucky enough to have some of the bluest skies, clearest water and most incredible landscapes to experience the outdoors in.
Whether you're new to the area or a longtime veteran, there's something for you in this years' Adventure Guide.
We've got motor powered sports with a 40-mile ATV trip in the Idaho dessert, or, if you're more into human powered vehicles, read about fat biking in the Snake River Canyon.
If glamping yurts and museum tours are more your speed, we have those, too.
South-central Idaho and northeastern Nevada are also chock-full of incredible places to hike and rock climb, all within short drives of the comforts of home.
You’ll also ﬁnd in this guide a calendar of the top community events in each area so you can ﬁll your own calendar with enough outdoor fun to keep the whole family busy this summer.
So get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine and endless fun that this unique region has to offer.
—Alison Smith, Adventure Guide Editor
