Welcome to your next adventure

In south-central Idaho and northeastern Nevada, we find excuses to get out and enjoy our surroundings all year long.

Whether we're hiking to a secluded waterfall, kayaking big water, skiing fresh powder or reeling in a big one, we like to get out and about, enjoying all our area has to offer.

Last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, we found a new, deeper appreciation for the wide-open spaces around us. So this year, as we forge ahead into a new normal, we're grateful for all the adventures that can be had in our nearby mountains, deserts, lakes, valleys and rivers.

In this year’s Adventure Guide, you’ll find great ideas for things to get out and do this year.

Use our guide to find the darkest patches of sky - where the Milky Way will leave you in awe. Find colorful wildflowers on recently charred ground, amazing outdoor art installations close to home and peruse the top fishing destinations in the Magic Valley and northeastern Nevada.

I think you'll find new reasons to get out and about whether you're visiting the area, just moved here or have lived here a lifetime.

Thanks for reading and happy exploring!

— Alison Smith

Adventure Guide Editor

