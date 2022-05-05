 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welcome to your next adventure

Last weekend at Magic Mountain Ski Resort

People enjoy an afternoon of skiing, snowboarding and tubing Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Magic Mountain Ski Resort in Kimberly.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

In south-central Idaho and northeastern Nevada, we find excuses to get out and enjoy our surroundings all year long.

Whether we're hiking to a secluded waterfall, kayaking big water, skiing fresh powder or reeling in a big one, we like to get out and about, enjoying all our area has to offer.

In this year's guide, you'll find new ideas for finding adventure and new ways of enjoying the places you might have been hundreds of times.

Use our guide to plan a kid-friendly backpacking trip, find bugs and lizards on the trail, find places near and far to fish and more.

I think you'll find new reasons to get out and about whether you're visiting the area, just moved here or have lived here a lifetime.

Thanks for reading and happy exploring!

— Alison Smith

Adventure Guide Editor

