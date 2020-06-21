Welcome to your next adventure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s summer in the West, which means it’s a great time to get out and find an adventure.

But then again, that’s pretty much true all the time around these parts.

In this year’s Adventure Guide, you’ll find great ideas to get out and do something fun no matter what time of year it is and no matter what part of south-central Idaho or northern Nevada you find yourself in.

You’ll also get tips on how to take better photos on your hikes, a guide to exploring the area on two wheels, everything you need to discover a heavenly lake in the Ruby Mountains, ideas for cooling off and a lot more.

Don’t let a global pandemic keep you home. As long as you keep your distance from others and practice good hygiene, it’s safe to be out in nature.

Whether you’re visiting the area, a new resident or a longtime native, the Adventure Guide will help you get out and about and explore our special region.

Happy exploring!

— Kyle Hansen,

Adventure Guide editor

