All records as of Monday, Dec. 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts
1. Rocky Mountain (6);2-0;45
2. Madison (2);3-0;35
3. Borah (2);3-1;34
4. Rigby;2-0;13
t-5. Boise;3-2;8
t-5. Coeur d'Alene;1-2;8
Others receiving votes: Centennial 3, Mountain View 2, Highland 1, Post Falls 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts
1. Preston (8);3-0;45
2. Minico (2);3-0;31
3. Century;2-0;27
4. Twin Falls;3-0;24
5. Bishop Kelly;1-2;9
Others receiving votes: Middleton 6, Idaho Falls 3, Kuna 3, Caldwell 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts
1. Fruitland (8);1-1;43
2. Sugar-Salem (1);2-0;35
3. Snake River;2-0;24
4. Parma (1);2-0;22
5. Kimberly;2-1;15
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, Weiser 3, Kellogg 2, American Falls 1, Bonners Ferry 1, Marsh Valley 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts
1. Bear Lake (4);2-0;37
2. Ririe (4);2-0;36
3. Grangeville (2);2-0;29
4. Declo;1-1;18
5. St. Maries;2-0;12
Others receiving votes: North Fremont 10, Marsing 4, Aberdeen 2, Cole Valley Christian 1, Firth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts
1. Lapwai (8);0-0;40
t-2. Valley (1);2-1;23
t-2. Prairie;0-1;23
4. Oakley;2-0;13
t-5. Challis;2-0;12
t-5. Liberty Charter;0-1;12
Others receiving votes: Glenns Ferry 10, Grace 8, Clearwater Valley 3, Potlatch 3, Wallace 2, Notus 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts
1. Genesis Prep (8);1-0;43
2. Lighthouse Christian;3-0;34
3. North Gem;1-0;19
4. Tri-Valley;2-0;12
5. Murtaugh;3-0;11
Others receiving votes: Lakeside (1) 8, Mackay (1) 5, Salmon River 5, Carey 4, Council 3, Dietrich 3, Garden Valley 2, Horseshoe Bend 1.
VOTERS
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Luke O'Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.