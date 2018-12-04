All records as of Monday, Dec. 3.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts

1. Rocky Mountain (6);2-0;45

2. Madison (2);3-0;35

3. Borah (2);3-1;34

4. Rigby;2-0;13

t-5. Boise;3-2;8

t-5. Coeur d'Alene;1-2;8

Others receiving votes: Centennial 3, Mountain View 2, Highland 1, Post Falls 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts

1. Preston (8);3-0;45

2. Minico (2);3-0;31

3. Century;2-0;27

4. Twin Falls;3-0;24

5. Bishop Kelly;1-2;9

Others receiving votes: Middleton 6, Idaho Falls 3, Kuna 3, Caldwell 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts

1. Fruitland (8);1-1;43

2. Sugar-Salem (1);2-0;35

3. Snake River;2-0;24

4. Parma (1);2-0;22

5. Kimberly;2-1;15

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3, Weiser 3, Kellogg 2, American Falls 1, Bonners Ferry 1, Marsh Valley 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts

1. Bear Lake (4);2-0;37

2. Ririe (4);2-0;36

3. Grangeville (2);2-0;29

4. Declo;1-1;18

5. St. Maries;2-0;12

Others receiving votes: North Fremont 10, Marsing 4, Aberdeen 2, Cole Valley Christian 1, Firth 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts

1. Lapwai (8);0-0;40

t-2. Valley (1);2-1;23

t-2. Prairie;0-1;23

4. Oakley;2-0;13

t-5. Challis;2-0;12

t-5. Liberty Charter;0-1;12

Others receiving votes: Glenns Ferry 10, Grace 8, Clearwater Valley 3, Potlatch 3, Wallace 2, Notus 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts

1. Genesis Prep (8);1-0;43

2. Lighthouse Christian;3-0;34

3. North Gem;1-0;19

4. Tri-Valley;2-0;12

5. Murtaugh;3-0;11

Others receiving votes: Lakeside (1) 8, Mackay (1) 5, Salmon River 5, Carey 4, Council 3, Dietrich 3, Garden Valley 2, Horseshoe Bend 1.

VOTERS

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Sean Whooley, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Luke O'Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

