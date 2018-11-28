All records of Wednesday, Nov. 28

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs

1. Mountain View (7);5-0;43;1

2. Eagle (2);5-0;38;2

T-3. Meridian;3-0;20;5 

T-3. Lake City;3-1;20;4

5. Boise;4-2;14;3

Others receiving votes: None

Class 4A

Team (1st Place Votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs

1. Century (7);4-0;41;1

2. Middleton (1);4-0;32;2

3. Minico;6-0;21;4

4. Bonneville;4-0;20;3

5. Mountain Home;6-0;10;-

Others receiving votes: Blackfoot (1) 5, Caldwell 5, Bishop Kelly 1

Class 3A

Team (1st Place Votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs

1. Timberlake (9);4-0;45;1

2. Sugar-Salem;2-1;33;T-2

3. Snake River;3-0;25;T-2

4. Parma;3-1;14;4

5. Gooding;4-0;13;—

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Kellogg 1

Class 2A

Team (1st Place Votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs

1. Soda Springs (9);3-0;45;1

2. Ririe;3-1;29;2

3. Firth;4-0;26;3

4. Grangeville;4-0;13;—

5. Melba;4-1;7;5

Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 6, West Jefferson 5, New Plymouth 3, Marsing 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st Place Votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs

1. Prairie (9);3-0;35;1

2. Shoshone;4-0;22;3

3. Lapwai;2-2;21;2

4. Genesee;3-1;17;4

5. Rimrock;4-0;14;5

Others receiving votes: Challis 7

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st Place Votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs

1. Genesis Prep (6);0-0;41;1

2. Sho-Ban (3);4-0;37;2

3. Nezperce;5-0;23;3

4. Rockland;4-0;14;4

T-5. Salmon River;1-1;6;T-5

T-5. Dietrich;4-1;6;—

Others receiving votes: Carey 4, Horseshoe Bend 2, Hagerman 1, Kendrick 1

VOTERS

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Marlowe Hereford, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments