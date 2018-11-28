All records of Wednesday, Nov. 28
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Mountain View (7);5-0;43;1
2. Eagle (2);5-0;38;2
T-3. Meridian;3-0;20;5
T-3. Lake City;3-1;20;4
5. Boise;4-2;14;3
Others receiving votes: None
Class 4A
Team (1st Place Votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Century (7);4-0;41;1
2. Middleton (1);4-0;32;2
3. Minico;6-0;21;4
4. Bonneville;4-0;20;3
5. Mountain Home;6-0;10;-
Others receiving votes: Blackfoot (1) 5, Caldwell 5, Bishop Kelly 1
Class 3A
Team (1st Place Votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Timberlake (9);4-0;45;1
2. Sugar-Salem;2-1;33;T-2
3. Snake River;3-0;25;T-2
4. Parma;3-1;14;4
5. Gooding;4-0;13;—
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Kellogg 1
Class 2A
Team (1st Place Votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Soda Springs (9);3-0;45;1
2. Ririe;3-1;29;2
3. Firth;4-0;26;3
4. Grangeville;4-0;13;—
5. Melba;4-1;7;5
Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 6, West Jefferson 5, New Plymouth 3, Marsing 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st Place Votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Prairie (9);3-0;35;1
2. Shoshone;4-0;22;3
3. Lapwai;2-2;21;2
4. Genesee;3-1;17;4
5. Rimrock;4-0;14;5
Others receiving votes: Challis 7
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st Place Votes);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Genesis Prep (6);0-0;41;1
2. Sho-Ban (3);4-0;37;2
3. Nezperce;5-0;23;3
4. Rockland;4-0;14;4
T-5. Salmon River;1-1;6;T-5
T-5. Dietrich;4-1;6;—
Others receiving votes: Carey 4, Horseshoe Bend 2, Hagerman 1, Kendrick 1
VOTERS
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Marlowe Hereford, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
