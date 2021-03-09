Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
