This evening in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
