For the drive home in Twin Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
