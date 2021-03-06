This evening in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
