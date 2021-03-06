 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northern lights dance over Finnish Lapland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News