Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.