Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.