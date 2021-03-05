This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
