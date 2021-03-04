For the drive home in Twin Falls: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Twin Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
