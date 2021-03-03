 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: A few passing clouds. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Twin Falls area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kentucky family saves cats while fleeing worst flooding they've seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News