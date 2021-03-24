 Skip to main content
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

