Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
