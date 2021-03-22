 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forest fire threatening homes caught on camera in New Jersey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News