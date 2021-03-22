Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Monday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.