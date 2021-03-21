This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho