Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.