Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Twin Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph.