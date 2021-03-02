Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening in Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Twin Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.