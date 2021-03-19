Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Twin Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho