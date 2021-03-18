 Skip to main content
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Twin Falls area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

