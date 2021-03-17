 Skip to main content
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Twin Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

