Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Twin Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

