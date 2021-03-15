For the drive home in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Twin Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
