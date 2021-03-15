 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Twin Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

