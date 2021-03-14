This evening in Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
