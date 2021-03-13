Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
