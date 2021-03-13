 Skip to main content
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.

