Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

