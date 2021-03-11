This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Twin Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
