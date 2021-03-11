 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Twin Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. suffers coldest February in over 30 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News