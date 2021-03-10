This evening in Twin Falls: Mainly clear. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Twin Falls temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
