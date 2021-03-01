This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
