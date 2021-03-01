 Skip to main content
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

