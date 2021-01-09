Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho