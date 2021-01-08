 Skip to main content
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

