This evening in Twin Falls: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
