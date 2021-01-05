Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Windy with light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
