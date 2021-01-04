 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Some clouds. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

