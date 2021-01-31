Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.