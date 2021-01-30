Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Twin Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.