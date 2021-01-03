 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

