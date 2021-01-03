Twin Falls's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho