This evening in Twin Falls: Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
