 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News