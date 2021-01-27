 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

