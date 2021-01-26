 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

