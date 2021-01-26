This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Win…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecast…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Plan…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 de…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcaste…
This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls t…
Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
This evening in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Friday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Winds shou…