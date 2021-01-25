 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.

