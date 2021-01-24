 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.

